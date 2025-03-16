First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 10,875.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,566.28. This trade represents a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,957.10. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,680. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

