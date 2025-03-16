First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes $5.21 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 276,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in NV5 Global by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in NV5 Global by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NVEE stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

