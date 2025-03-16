First National Advisers LLC Buys 1,631 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $276.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

