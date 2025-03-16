First National Advisers LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 22,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.65. The firm has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

