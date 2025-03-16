First National Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First National Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $14,277,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97,589 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 93,422 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

