First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

