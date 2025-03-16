First National Advisers LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First National Advisers LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 4.5 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.11 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.