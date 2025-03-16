First National Trust Co Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $2,634,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,876.94. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,054.86. This trade represents a 68.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,316 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,740 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

