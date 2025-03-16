First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

FPE opened at $17.66 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

