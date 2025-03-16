First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.49. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777. The company has a market cap of $116.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $68.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

