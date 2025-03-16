Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Donna Lucas Purchases 2,650 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. The trade was a 28.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBC opened at $28.28 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 201.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSBC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

