FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKOR. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,934,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,533,000.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.