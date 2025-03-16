FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
Featured Stories
