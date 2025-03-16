Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flughafen Zürich Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF remained flat at $243.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.37. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $254.90.
Flughafen Zürich Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flughafen Zürich
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.