Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF remained flat at $243.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.37. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $254.90.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.