Forte Biosciences (FBRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Forte Biosciences to post earnings of ($4.55) per share for the quarter.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.35. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

