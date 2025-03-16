Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 14,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 605,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Fortis Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FTS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 542,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,503. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4324 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortis by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,747,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 507,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fortis by 847.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

