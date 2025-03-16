Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 65,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.