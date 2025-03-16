Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.52.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $186.27 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $203.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total value of $1,546,437.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,948.30. This trade represents a 66.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 12,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total transaction of $2,390,653.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,637.36. This trade represents a 47.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,926 shares of company stock valued at $9,850,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

