Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $542.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.41 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

