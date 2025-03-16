Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.08 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

