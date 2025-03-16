Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.