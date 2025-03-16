FREYR Battery (FREY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $1.52 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Insider Activity at FREYR Battery

In other FREYR Battery news, CFO Joseph Evan Calio acquired 50,000 shares of FREYR Battery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,325.34. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tore Ivar Slettemoen sold 391,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $735,213.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,080,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,238.48. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

