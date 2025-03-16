FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,210 shares during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure makes up about 7.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $23,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIP stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $545.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

