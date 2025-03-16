Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

FJTNY stock remained flat at $7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

