Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galantas Gold
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.