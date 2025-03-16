Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Unilever stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.