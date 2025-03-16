Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $565.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

