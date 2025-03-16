GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Lessened by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.