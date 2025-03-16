GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 7.6 %
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
