GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 7.6 %

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.