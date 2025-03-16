General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $63,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,178,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in General Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

General Motors Trading Up 2.6 %

General Motors stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

