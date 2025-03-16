Getty Images (GETY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Getty Images to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Images Price Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $2.04 on Friday. Getty Images has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $836.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,825.60. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,274.80. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,521 shares of company stock valued at $155,146. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

