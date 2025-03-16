Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $7.12. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 278,762 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $401.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 909,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,260 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 347,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 167,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Featured Stories

