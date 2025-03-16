Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,280,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,163,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,687,000 after buying an additional 477,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.3 %

AWK stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

