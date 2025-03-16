Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veralto by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

