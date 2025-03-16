Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $66,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $174.91 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.51.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

