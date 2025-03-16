Glenview Trust co Acquires 2,304 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $45,004,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,162,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,980,000 after buying an additional 313,674 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,554,000 after buying an additional 278,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.79 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.