Glenview Trust co Has $15.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 323,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,442,000 after buying an additional 46,892 shares during the period. Finally, CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.52 and a 200-day moving average of $538.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

