Glenview Trust co Has $19.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

