Glenview Trust co Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $255.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

