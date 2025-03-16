Glenview Trust co Sells 1,982 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

