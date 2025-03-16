Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Global Mofy Metaverse has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.
