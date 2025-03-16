Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Global Mofy Metaverse has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

