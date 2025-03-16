Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 25,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,378. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.