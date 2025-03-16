GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,996 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 16.3% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $426,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.68 and a 200-day moving average of $391.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.