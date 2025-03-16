Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $128,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

