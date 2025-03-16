Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.43 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

