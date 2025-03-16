Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,165,000. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 720,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 388,506 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

