Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 1.1% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AXON stock opened at $556.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.