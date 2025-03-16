Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 104,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $249.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

