Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,884,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,093 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

