Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,936 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GSK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

