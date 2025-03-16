Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEM. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 458,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

